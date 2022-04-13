Visakhapatnam: Inter CPSU volleyball tournament concludes

Visakhapatnam: The Inter CPSU Volleyball Tournament of NTPC-Simhadri concluded at Deepanjalinagar Township on Tuesday. HOP of Simhadri GC Choukse attended as chief guest.

GM (O&M) RK Jha, referees and coaches, members of organising committee, chairman and representatives of welfare bodies, union and association were present on the closing day. Choukse lauded the efforts of the teams and encouraged them for their participation.

He underlined the need to stay fit and productive. About nine teams took part in the three-day-long contest -- NTPC, PGCIL, BBMB, CEA, NHPC, REC, MOP, THDV and SJVNL. Meanwhile, BBMB won against SJVNL (first runner up) in the finals, while NTPC won against NHPC and stood as the second runner-up.