Visakhapatnam: Inter-Services Aquatics Championship starts

Visakhapatnam: The 71st Inter Service Aquatics Championship-2022 began at command swimming pool, headquarters Eastern Naval Command. The event was inaugurated by PD SBC (V) Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar at an impressive opening ceremony.

Conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board, the annual championship aims to select services sportsmen for representation in national and international aquatics events. The services are fielding four teams, two from army and one each from the navy and air force.

The event will be held over the next five days and witness individual and team events in swimming, water polo, springboard and high-board dive.

The inaugural day witnessed four swimming events-400M freestyle, 200M individual medley, 50M breaststroke and 4 x 200M freestyle relay. Over 150 participants from all three services are participating in the event. Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar, who attended as chief guest, awarded medals to the winners and wished the teams the very best for the forthcoming events.