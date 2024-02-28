Visakhapatnam: Investors meet held for sale of non-core assets of RINL

Visakhapatnam: With a plan to showcase the property of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), and sell its non-core assets, including land parcel blocks and plots, an investors’ meet was organised in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

G Rajaram GM (Engineering), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), G Gandhi, chief general manager (HR), RINL and Rohin Koppuravuri, GM, National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) interacted with the participants at the meet that also aimed at drawing investors and clarifying their queries.

Currently, RINL owns different land plots/blocks measuring a total of 13.89 acres spread over at HB Colony- Maddilapalem, Auto Nagar, Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam.

About 67,277 square yards of land are divided into a total of 130 plots/blocks for the purpose of e-auction. These non-core assets of RINL will be sold online in a transparent manner.

The size of plot at HB colony varies from 129 to 450 square yards and reserve price for the same is from Rs 70, 200 to Rs 85,800 per square yard.

The size of block varies from 635 – 5,350 square yards and reserve price for the same varies from Rs 78,000 to Rs 85,800 per square yard and total number of blocks available are 14 numbers.

The total value of the property at reserve price is approximately Rs 480 crore. While the request for proposal was issued on February 14 with the date of pre-bid meeting is scheduled on February 28.

The last date submission of EMD was March 5 and e-auction starts on March 14.