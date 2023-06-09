Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath launches CMR Jewellery showroom

Visakhapatnam: IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurated CMR Jewellery showroom at Gopalapatnam here on Thursday.

Lauding the collection at the exclusive outlet, the minister said that it would cater to diverse consumers for different occasions.

Speaking on the occasion, CMR Group chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana said the exclusive showroom is one of the biggest outlets that showcase intricate jewellery suitable for all age groups.

Buyers can avail ‘double dhamaka’ offer of Rs.200 cash back for every gram of gold jewellery bought and free silver items equal to the quantity of the gold jewellery purchased at the showroom.

CMR Group’s managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji and director Mavuri Hema Harika said the designs of the jewellery at the retail outlet were designed keeping the customers’ choices and current trend in view.

CMD of Kankatala Group Kankatala Mallik, MLAs Gana Babu (PGVR Naidu) and A Adeep Raj, among others attended the inaugural ceremony.