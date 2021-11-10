Visakhapatnam: ITDA PO assures digital classes in Tribal Welfare Primary Schools

Visakhapatnam: Digital classes will be set up at Tribal Welfare Primary Schools in the district at a cost of Rs 2.93 crore, said Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Ronanki Gopala Krishna.

Holding a meeting with the principals of Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools from 11 mandals here on Tuesday, he said CCTV cameras would be installed at the girls' hostels.

ITDA PO directed the officials to implement quality menus as prescribed by the government in the ashram schools. Transco officials were instructed to provide electricity to the schools that do not have power supply by the end of this month.

The PO mentioned that high priority should be given to the health of the students. He said 50 to 100 students would be selected and sent on a science trip to Sriharikota.

Gopalakrishna stated that a science square would be conducted in the Agency area in the first week of December to bring out the talent in students.

Further, he announced that 20 teachers, working with dedication, will be selected for an educational tour.

Tribal Welfare Ashram officials L Rajani, Kranti Kumar, Mallikarjuna Rao, Srinivasa Reddy and principals participated in the meeting.