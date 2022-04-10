Visakhapatnam: 'Jalam Kosam Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra' reaches port city

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of people are migrating from North Andhra in search of employment, said BJP state president Somu Veerraju. Visiting the reservoirs in Visakhapatnam on Saturday as a part of the 'Jalam Kosam Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra' along with the party leaders, Somu Veerraju said there were no employees to lift the gates at Meghadri gedda reservoir and similar situation is witnessed at other reservoirs as well.

Even though the fertile lands are plentiful in North Andhra, the BJP leader alleged, farmers are migrating from the region to other parts of the country for livelihood as they have been hit by the shortage of water supply for crops.

Somu Veerraju pointed out that the projects initiated during the reign of former Chief Minister Jalagam Vengala Rao were not yet complete. The BJP had completed many pending projects across the country and would complete projects in Uttarandhra as soon as it comes to power in the state, he assured. The BJP state president pointed out that the YSRCP promised to complete the projects during the election campaign but failed to do so in the past three years.

Somu Veerraju criticised the YSRCP for closing down sugar factories and privatising some other institutions.

"However, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government wants Visakhapatnam Steel Plant not to be privatised," he continued. Referring to the power cuts in the state, the BJP state president said the YSRCP government lacks in experience in dealing with the issues and working out amicable solutions. If the Centre is ready to fund 10,000 megawatts of solar power for AP and allocate funds accordingly, will the state government not allocate its share to the tune of Rs.4,000 crore, he questioned the Chief Minister. Somu Veerraju reiterated that the BJP's goal is to make 'Uttarandhra the best region in the state.' BJP former state president K Lakshminarayana alleged that 'CM Jagan & Co' were looting wealth through Navratna schemes. He criticised the state government for distributing money to the people in the garb of welfare and for the sake of vote bank politics.

He said the state was not undertaking any single programme that would bring permanent benefits to the people. MLC PVN Madhav said there were five sugar factories in the district, of which the Thummapala sugar factory was kept for sale instead of developing it. He demanded the state government to develop all sugar factories and modernise them.