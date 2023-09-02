Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party calls for probe by Central agencies into YSRCP MP P Murthy Yadav activities

Visakhapatnam : Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy made a number of violations in Visakhapatnam, alleged Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the corporator demanded a detailed inquiry by the central investigation agencies against the MP’s activities.

Murthy Yadav explained the irregularities of the MP’s land deals in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, including Dasapalla lands. He alleged that the MP received 60 acres of land as a gift in the disputed Vissannapeta land deal of Anakapalli district.

Vijayasai Reddy is building a 5,076 -yard luxury villa for his daughter Neha Reddy at Iconica Projects land opposite Shriram Properties in Madhurawada at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

For the construction, the corporator alleged that the VMRDA and GVMC granted all permissions by unfollowing the rules. The VMRDA has granted all the permissions against the norms in a record time of just a week.

Due to these permits, the GVMC has lost crores of rupees in terms of vacant land tax (VLT). Even though the construction is violating the rules, none of the GVMC officials is paying attention or taking any action, Murthy Yadav pointed out.

Even if the construction is not completed, the property tax is levied irrespective of the occupancy certificate showing that it has been completed. Levy of property tax without grant of occupancy certificate is illegal, he mentioned.

Another strange thing is that the GVMC officials mentioned that vacant land tax is not applicable in the file processed by the authorities and levied property tax, he added.

The JSP corporator demanded that the Central government investigation agencies such as CBI and ED should conduct an investigation into the illegal constructions of Vijayasai Reddy.