Visakhapatnam: Junior National Level Softball Tournament gets underway

Visakhapatnam: Tourism and Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the government's aim is to bring sportspersons to light. For this to become a reality, the government is bringing a new policy in the state.



Inaugurating the 39th Junior National Level Softball Tournament at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds here on Tuesday, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea was to make Visakhapatnam as a sports capital.

The minister exhorted parents to encourage their children not only to excel in education but also in sports.

Srinivasa Rao stated that the government will provide all facilities to the tournament that will continue at the grounds till January 15.

Chairperson of Softball Association M Priyanka said hundreds of players from 18 states would be taking part in the five-day event. She said the image of Visakhapatnam city would be enhanced further with such national level competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said it was the responsibility of the parents to encourage their children in sports.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy mentioned that the university has all the facilities required for sports competitions. He said arrangements have been made for the players who came for the tournament.

Anakapalle MLA G Amarnath, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, party coordinator A Venkata Rao, various corporation chairmen and chairpersons and Softball Association district executive committee members took part in the inaugural that also included Sankranti celebrations.