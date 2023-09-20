Visakhapatnam: Kids learn farming skills, grow veggies

Visakhapatnam: Inculcating farming skills at an early age has several benefits among the younger generation.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation advocated that growing crops in schools can be an effective tool to improve food habits. Highlighting it among students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Bheemunipatnam on Tuesday morning, the team from Green Climate encouraged students to grow vegetable gardens at the campus. Doling out examples of practices followed in advanced countries, the team explained how growing a vegetable garden on the school campus aids in meeting nutritional demands of the children and understanding the significance of organic vegetables. Also, such initiative will help in not just understanding the value of nutrition but also diverting wasted food, the team advocated.

For the past few years, students in KGBV, Bheemunipatnam mandal have been involved in organic farming. Sharing their experience, they said that the hobby made them stress-free and enjoy a healthy meal as well. Teachers assisted the students in developing the garden on the campus.

Principal of KGBV Ganga Mahalakshmi Kumari said that a number of vegetables were grown in the premises to provide healthy food to students and it’s an education for them on how to grow vegetables in an organic manner.