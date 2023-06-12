Live
Visakhapatnam: Kits with academic supplies given to students says Collector A Mallikarjuna
Visakhapatnam: Education sector has witnessed a major change in the past four years, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna on Monday.
Distributing kits to students as a part of 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' at Zilla Parishad High School, Chittivalasa, Bheemli mandal, the Collector said the kits were distributed as a part of the fourth phase of the scheme.
Later, a digital classroom was launched by the Collector.
Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao, DEO L Chandrakala, and other officials attended.
