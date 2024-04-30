  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Leadership development programme begins at IIM-V

DRM of Waltair division Saurabh Prasad at inauguration of leadership development programme at IIM-V in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Highlights

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam started a five-day leadership development programme for officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd on Monday.

In his opening remarks, director of IIM-V M Chandrasekhar said with the present power demand of 1,600-1,700 billion units is likely to double by 2030, organisations like MCL are strengthening their endeavour to scale higher peaks of performance and reach greater heights of excellence with regards to economy, efficiency, and effectiveness.

Divisional railway manager of Waltair division Saurabh Prasad underscored the significance of leadership within the organisational structure. The DRM drove home the importance of better institutional understanding, empathy, transparency, focus on fundamentals, achieving excellence in day-to-day tasks, and strategising for the future.

Twenty-eight officers from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd are participating in the programme.

