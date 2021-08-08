Top
Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Live band concert enthrals viewers

As a part of the ongoing 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and to pay tributes to the corona warriors, Eastern Naval Command organised a live band concert at TU Aircraft Museum on RK Beach here on Sunday

The hour-long performance by the navy band was conducted by the Drum Major, S Janakiraman, Master Chief Petty Officer Musician First Class.

It included a host of genres such as martial music, patriotic songs and popular regional songs. 'Hindustani', 'Koi Kahe', 'Kandon Se Milte Kande' along with other scores were also performed at the event.

Also, the band showcased a few English popular numbers to appeal to the musical tastes of diverse audiences.

