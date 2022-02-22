Visakhapatnam: Many suffer due to unauthorised parking

Visakhapatnam: Unauthorised parking that stretches from APSEB Colony to Bhaji junction causes inconvenience to the commuters.



One of the busiest routes in Zone VIII, the parking of vehicles here turns out to be a major issue for the people who pass by.

Since there is a heavy traffic flow in this part of the BRTS road, an 80-ft bypass road was facilitated long back to ease the traffic bottlenecks.

As a number of commercial units are lined up in this route, half of the road is being blocked by unauthorised parking.

For those visiting the commercial business units and also for the ones operating the outlets, this part of the bypass road has become a parking space. With this, the two-way route has shrunk to one-way. As a result, the motor vehicles ply in the wrong route against the one-way. "The bypass road was laid for the convenience of the motorists. But this particular stretch is hardly of any use to the commuters because even though the double road is facilitated, it has become a single-route now due to the unauthorised parking," says P Narasimha Murthy, a resident of the area.

On a daily basis, thousands of motorists avail the route as it connects over 200 small and big colonies. During peak hours, the stretch plays a crucial role for the people heading to office and other destinations and while returning home. "Mainly, the unauthorised parking issue affects those residing at Bhaji junction, Susarla Colony, Lakhshmi Nagar, Gopalapatnam, Sitharamaraju Nagar, Buchirajupalem, APSEB Colony, NAD, along with several others and all of them are facing inconvenience in this part of the bypass road," say the residents of the locality.

Many demand the intervention of the traffic police and urge that they should take measures to ensure that the NAD-Gopalapatnam bypass road is free of unauthorised parking.

Delete Edit Commuters using the road against one-way at 80-ft bypass road near Bhaji junction in Visakhapatnam Outlets at the bypass road near Bhaji junction in Visakhapatnam



