Visakhapatnam: ‘Maritime security for economic development’
Maritime security is paramount for the country as it has a real impact on economic development and regional security, stated retired Indian Navy Commodore Srikant Kesnur here on Thursday.
Visakhapatnam : Maritime security is paramount for the country as it has a real impact on economic development and regional security, stated retired Indian Navy Commodore Srikant Kesnur here on Thursday.
Delivering a talk on ‘Maritime Security Overview of India - Issues and Imperatives’, organised by GITAM School of Law, he mentioned that the maritime security is an important aspect of national security as it has a coastline of over 7516.6 km.
Srikant Kesnur outlined the multifaceted challenges faced by the country in safeguarding its maritime interests, including piracy, smuggling and territorial disputes. India can ensure its own maritime security and contribute to regional stability and global trade routes, he added. School of Law Director Anitha Rao stressed the need of awareness on maritime laws, particularly international laws to handle the multiple issues.