Visakhapatnam: Mayor vows development of infrastructure in city

Visakhapatnam: Every required infrastructure will be developed in Visakhapatnam which is poised to become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, said Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, who got elected as GVMC Mayor.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the Mayor said suggestion will be sought from the officials concerned to develop the city on all fronts.

Hari Venkata Kumari said that steps will be taken to ensure all the government schemes reach beneficiaries. "This apart, equal priority will be accorded to development and welfare," she added.

"After discussing with the officials concerned, we will pay special attention to improve sanitation and greenery across city. Keeping the summer season in view, focus will be laid on providing safe drinking water," she said. The Mayor said that an action plan will be readied to make Visakhapatnam a pollution-free city and added that she will always be reachable for the people of the City of Destiny.