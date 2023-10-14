Visakhapatnam: Minister Gudivada Amarnath slams ‘non-resident Andhras’

Visakhapatnam : IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath termed state BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and other leaders as NRAs (non-residents of Andhra). Addressing the media, the minister pointed out that the BJP and JSP leaders belong to other states but arrive in Andhra Pradesh to loot the state’s wealth.

The war is between locals and non-locals in AP and the non-locals are coming in the way of the state’s development, Amarnath stated. From the time Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted a committee to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital, a section of Opposition leaders have exposed their true version.

“How long did TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu stay in AP after completing his tenure as Chief Minister? Even when he was the Chief Minister, he focused on owning a house in Hyderabad rather than anywhere else in AP. Even Pawan Kalyan did not visit Gajuwaka after contesting from there last elections,” he mentioned.

While the Chief Minister is focusing on the development of the state, the Opposition leaders are thinking of striking a deal with the real estate business.

Speaking about the health condition of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the IT Minister said Naidu gained 1-kg weight against the fake propaganda of losing 5-kg weight in the prison.

“The family members of Naidu are worried about the possible life threat for Naidu in the prison. But I have my doubts about their family members as they are the ones who are meeting Naidu frequently in the jail,” he felt.