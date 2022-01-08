Visakhapatnam: Minister M Srinivasa Rao receives booster shot at PHC

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday visited the Madhurawada Primary Health Centre (PHC) and checked the infrastructure at the vaccination site.

Interacting with a team of doctors, the Minister checked whether there's any requirement of equipment or other infrastructure requirement to be looked into. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said a proposal was sent to the government to convert the urban health centre into a community health centre.

Underlining the importance of getting inoculated in view of the third wave threat, Srinivasa Rao received a Covid-19 booster shot at the PHC.

He also asked the staff at the centre to get vaccinated and ensure that the vaccination process is carried out in a hassle-free manner.

The Minister was accompanied by the eighth ward corporator Appa Rao, fifth ward incharge Srinivasa Rao, among others.