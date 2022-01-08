  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Minister M Srinivasa Rao receives booster shot at PHC

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao receiving a Covid jab at Madhurawada Primary Health Centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao receiving a Covid jab at Madhurawada Primary Health Centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao also asks staff at Madhurawada PHC to get booster does to ensure smooth vaccination drive

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday visited the Madhurawada Primary Health Centre (PHC) and checked the infrastructure at the vaccination site.

Interacting with a team of doctors, the Minister checked whether there's any requirement of equipment or other infrastructure requirement to be looked into. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said a proposal was sent to the government to convert the urban health centre into a community health centre.

Underlining the importance of getting inoculated in view of the third wave threat, Srinivasa Rao received a Covid-19 booster shot at the PHC.

He also asked the staff at the centre to get vaccinated and ensure that the vaccination process is carried out in a hassle-free manner.

The Minister was accompanied by the eighth ward corporator Appa Rao, fifth ward incharge Srinivasa Rao, among others.

