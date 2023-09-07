Visakhapatnam: Modernised Ootagedda Park opens to public

Visakhapatnam: In a step to beautify Visakhapatnam further, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation plans to develop a number of parks in the wards across the city, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Inaugurating a modernised Ootagedda park, here on Wednesday along with east constituency coordinator and Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, the Mayor said the parks in the city would be made more attractive.

The park at Ootagedda has been developed at a cost of Rs.3.45 crore at the 28th ward. As a part of it, 1.77 acres of park was developed in the area, including security, greenery, drinking water facility, toilets, walking track etc. She also informed that the lighting and fountain works would commence soon.The Mayor mentioned that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is allocating funds for the development of Visakhapatnam city and considering measures to entertain the tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, MP MVV Satyanarayana said Visakhapatnam city has a long coastal area and scores of tourists would visit the city at regular intervals. Further, he stated that an action plan will be in place to beautify parks in all the wards.

The modernised park was inaugurated in the presence of executive engineer Sudhakar, deputy executive engineer Prasad and other staff participated in the programme.