Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Srijana reviews development works

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana during a visit to Anakapalle Zone on Wednesday

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana directed the officials to prepare estimates for a new zonal office building at Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana directed the officials to prepare estimates for a new zonal office building at Anakapalle.

The Commissioner visited Anakapalle on Wednesday and enquired about development works in the zone. She directed the engineering officials to prepare proposals for the construction of 1,000-kl water tank at a cost of Rs 4 crore at Santabayalu.

Dr Srijana sought the proposals for widening of road, drainages and footpaths from Nookambika arch to Pudimadaka road. During the visit, she inspected the Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant at Sankaram village. Zonal Commissioner Srirama Murthy, engineers Raja Rao, Venu Gopal and Venkata Rao accompanied her during the visit.

