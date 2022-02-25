Visakhapatnam: Nara Lokesh attends court in damages case

Visakhapatnam: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday appeared before the court for a defamation case filed against 'Sakshi' media for Rs75 crore.The 12th ADJ Court Judge adjourned the case to May 28. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said he had filed defamation cases against three media organisations, including 'Sakshi media' belonging to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family.Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government was targeting and filing false cases against the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's family.

The TDP national general secretary gave out a stern warning that he would not allow anyone to go unpunished for their 'insulting comments' against his mother Bhuvaneswari.Condemning the YSRCP's revenge politics, Lokesh deplored that they had filed over 13 false cases against him so far.Further, he said the ruling party leaders and 'Sakshi media,' in particular wasmoving ahead with an agenda to demotivate and terrify the TDP leaders from the beginning.Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh paid a visit to the party office in the city and interacted with the party leaders. Former minister Nimmakayala China Rajappa, TDP leader Sri Bharath, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and other leaders were present.