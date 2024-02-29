Visakhapatnam: ‘National Science Day’ celebrated

Visakhapatnam : Marking the ‘National Science Day’ celebrations, Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) organised a science project expo.

Observed every year on February 28, the ‘National Science Day’ is celebrated in honour of Indian physicist Sir CV Raman, who received the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his invention of ‘Raman Effect’ in 1928.

Highlighting the relevance of science, the VIIT’s Rector V Madhusudan Rao said that science is applicable for day-to-day life and advised students to develop a scientific temperament so that they can focus on research and development in future.

Principal J Sudhakar, lecturers and students took part in the celebrations that highlighted the importance of Science.

Meanwhile, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated the ‘National Science Day’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza, who attended as chief guest of the event, offered floral tributes to Sir CV Raman, along with Director of NSTL Abraham Varughese and members of Civil Employees Union and Works Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abraham Varughese felt that the theme of National Science Day 2024 ‘indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat’ is apt for NSTL, as the team is striving hard towards making India, Indian Navy in particular, self-reliant through playing a vital role in developing state-of-the-art indigenous underwater weapons.

Delivering his address, Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza mentioned that science is the backbone of the inventions of the present cutting-edge technologies which are playing a vital role in maritime security.

He wished the NSTL fraternity to produce enhanced stealth technologies for developing more secured ships and submarines. Recognising their outstanding work in research and development, a silicon medal was awarded to a few scientists on the occasion.

Quiz and painting competitions were organised for the students of government schools. Later, prizes were distributed to the winners of various contests.