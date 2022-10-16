Visakhapatnam: Naval veterans visit INS Vishwakarma

Visakhapatnam: Naval Veteran Artificers from A-60 batch visited their alma mater, the Shipwright School - INS Vishwakarma located in Visakhapatnam to commemorate golden jubilee of their passing out in 1972. Eastern Naval Command (ENC) welcomed all elated 44 veterans with their family members and facilitated a visit to the ship and followed by an interactive session.

Veterans further visited various training facilities in the school including Damage Control Training Facility (DCTF) Avijit and appreciated the paradigm uplift in the quality of training in naval architecture and the capability of the training institute.