Visakhapatnam: Navy chief visits Eastern Naval Command

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar accompanied by Kala Hari Kumar, President, Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) arrived in Visakhapatnam on a two-day maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Tuesday.

He was received by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta at INS Dega and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.