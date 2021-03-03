X
X
Visakhapatnam: Need to protect forest cover stressed

Andhra University Zoology professor and Chairperson of Board of Studies Ch Manjulatha speaking at a programme organised to mark ‘World Wildlife Day’ on Tuesday
Highlights

Consider serious measures to protect biodiversity, people urged

Visakhapatnam: Close to 170 lakh hectares of forest cover is lost across the world annually. More than 50 per cent of wild animals' homes have already been destroyed in 110 countries, observed Andhra University Zoology professor and Chairperson of Board of Studies Ch Manjulatha.

She was addressing the gathering at AS Raja Women's Junior College on the occasion of 'World Wildlife Day' celebrated here on Tuesday.

Organised by the Green Climate team and Visakha Zoo lovers, Prof Manjulatha exhorted people to consider serious measures to protect biodiversity. According to a survey conducted a decade ago, wild animals' living area is losing at the rate of 64 per cent in Asia, 94 per cent in Bangladesh, 95 per cent in Hong Kong, 85 per cent in Sri Lanka and 80 per cent in India.

A S Raja Mahila Junior College Principal G Narayana Rao said the programme brings awareness among people regarding the importance of saving wild animals and conserving the environment.

NSS Officer Urmila, GVMC schools supervisor Narasimha Rao, Green Climate team founder secretary JV Ratnam, among others participated in the programme.

