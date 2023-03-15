Visakhapatnam: New beach spots to line up along 28-km-long coastal stretch

Visakhapatnam: With delegates from various parts of the world to attend G20 Working Committee Meeting, the beach stretch of Visakhapatnam to undergo a major revamp ahead of the summit.



From the Coastal Battery junction to Bheemunipatnam, new tourist spots to line up along a 28-km-long coastal stretch. Of all the spots, RK Beach is the most frequented place the moment tourists or locals think of visiting a beach. It is followed by VUDA Park, Rushikonda beach, Tenneti Park and Bheemunipatnam beach, among a list of others.

During weekends and holidays, most of these spots often get congested with tourists.

In order to minimise the growing crowd at specific places and ease congestion, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is bracing up to develop six to eight new beach spots along the coast. Already, work related to these has commenced in parts of the city. As representatives from various countries to descend on the City of Destiny as a part of the G20 Presidency, several places are going to get a fresh look across the city. They include beach spots as well.

Along with Bheemunipatnam, Thotlakonda, SOS Village and Chepaluppada, new beach spots will be developed at Sagar Nagar, near ISKCON temple, Jodugullapalem for people to relax and unwind amid a favourable ambience.

As work gets accelerated, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu mentions that in most stretches, the beautification work is nearing completion. "Amid conducive ambience, people can relax at these places. Granite-embedded pavements, convenient parking space, vendors' zone, comfortable seating arrangements and Tango lighting to view shimmering waves of the ocean are being developed as a part of the first phase of the endeavour. Given the rapid pace of work, we are expecting to wrap it up much ahead of the G20 summit," explains Raja Babu.

To provide an eye-pleasing environment to the visitors, coconut trees have been planted at Sagar Nagar. They will be planted near ISKCON temple as well. Catering to the needs of those frequenting the places, bio-toilets will be facilitated at new beach spots.

After making these spots litter-free, the Municipal Commissioner made it clear that even as the new beach stretches are being developed ahead of the G20 summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, they will continue to remain as permanent tourist spots in the city.