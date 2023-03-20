Visakhapatnam: Newly-elected MLC says his win will inspire others to follow suit

Visakhapatnam: "Once upon a time, I was just a person like any other individual. But now, I feel I am a 'power' behind a huge army that supports me for the ideals I believe in and execute them verbatim," says Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao.



The TDP-supported newly-elected Graduates MLC from North Andhra says that he has set a trend for aspiring politicians who enter the fray without any political background and his attitude is sure to inspire others to follow suit.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, the MLC mentions that though intellectuals dream to venture into politics, mounting insults, unnecessary allegations and other factors dissuade them from doing so. "Breaking all such boundaries, if an educated person forays into politics, people will certainly welcome him or her with open arms. My victory in the polls is an indication to it," Chiranjeevi Rao, who came from an economically weaker background, asserts.

Despite having nil knowledge of politics, the MLC recalls, the party cadre, students and his friends stood behind him as a pillar of support during the election.

Straightening out the issues faced by the employees, unemployed youth and pensioners was one of the main agendas that topped the to-do list of Chiranjeevi Rao. "Government should work towards providing long term benefits to the people and not aim at deriving temporary results," he observes.

In order to fine tune the students and unemployed youth to match up to the competitive world, the MLC says, there is a requirement to set up coaching centres to impart quality training to them. "Even to get a job in the private sector is a challenging task for many as industries hardly come up in the state. Just like how the UPPSC issues job notifications every year, the APPSC too should release the job calendar as it would help resolve unemployment issue to a large extent in the state," he elaborates.

As North Andhra is rich in natural resources, Chiranjeevi Rao says that a roadmap will be readied to cater to various sectors, including agriculture, industries, pharma and education, to focus on their equal development. This, the newly-elected MLC says, tops his priority list.