Visakhapatnam: Novel techniques for aortic surgeries

Visakhapatnam: Dr Harivadan Lukka and Sujatha Vipperla, senior cardiothoracic, vascular and endovascular surgeon and senior interventional cardiologist in the cardiology department performed a thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) procedure successfully at Indus Hospitals.



Supported by the commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar and ADCP (traffic) G Srinivasa Rao with a green channel for the timely tool transfer from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, the procedure was conducted in a hassle-free manner.

Meanwhile, the surgeons stressed the need for more awareness about aortic diseases and its complications which are generally silent diseases and come without any warning and could be fatal if not recognised early through medical intervention.

Harivadan and Sujatha said that a 38-year-old man from Anakapalli district arrived at emergency room with thoracic aortic aneurysm rupture and another 21-year-old person, who met with a road accident, was admitted to emergency with class IV thoracic aortic injury and a crush injury in the left lower limb.

One of them suffered cardiac arrest almost three times and underwent TEVAR procedure in the hospital, they said.

Diseases involving the aorta are mainly of bulging and tearing and rupture of aorta (aneurysm/dissection) and these conditions present a stormy onset and are considered as the most serious and life-threatening conditions.

Most aortic aneurysms (bulging) are incidentally detected. They silently enlarge over a period of time without being identified. When significantly enlarged they cause compression effects or the major blood vessel (aorta) can split /tear/burst resulting in instantaneous death.

Managing director of the hospital Dr S Sridhar lauded the team of interventional cardiology department, anesthesiology department and supporting staff for their cooperation and support in completing the procedure successfully.