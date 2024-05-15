Live
Visakhapatnam: NTPC bags Environmental Excellence Award
Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri is conferred with Green Leaf Platinum Award-2023 for environmental excellence.
The award was presented to the organisation by APEX India Foundation recently in New Delhi. The award comprising shield and merit certificate highlighted NTPC Simhadri’s continuous efforts and contribution towards a sustainable environment by adopting best practices. This is the third time the thermal power station got selected for this prestigious award, indicating its strong commitment to a greener and cleaner environment.
The purpose of the award is to appreciate the enthusiasm towards environmental conservation while sustaining active involvement and action that made a positive impact on the environmental areas in the long run for clean and green production.