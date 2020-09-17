Visakhapatnam: On a mission to promote 'No suicide, fight for life'

Visakhapatnam: Travelling across various states in times of the pandemic is no mean feat. That too spending a part of the savings and staying at places of worship at nights.



But Vajinder Singh has a purpose. His motorbike expedition that began on July 26 at Haryana aims at delivering a host of messages.

Reaching Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he says that several teachers and those working in private firms and multinational companies have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. "The government should consider concrete steps to curb the virus from spreading and make it mandatory to provide quality treatment to the Covid-19 patients irrespective of their social status. It is quite disheartening to note the suicide rate that has gone up during lockdown and in times of the pandemic. With the slogan 'no suicide, fight for life', I aspire to inspire people to devise ways in bringing their normal life back," tells Vajinder Singh to The Hans India.

Driving 5,600 km thus far, the former teacher covered Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from his native place Kharanti, Rohtak district. "Healthcare sector has gone out of reach of the common man. And so is the education for children. My solo expedition intends to reach out to the locals and share insights into the present education and healthcare sectors, the need to strengthen the public sector, creation of job opportunities, help stop communal hatred and violence, save farmers and save agriculture, save the environment and save life," explains the solo biker.

He says that the coronavirus has thrown lives out of gear. "Unable to meet the mounting expenses and secure alternative jobs, many have allegedly committed suicide. The government should focus on the helplessness of the people in times of the pandemic and encourage them to tide over the unprecedented crisis," Vajinder Singh opines. When he embarked upon his expedition, it was planned for Haryana to Bihar. "But the response I got for my daily updates on my Facebook page and other social media platforms inspired me to extend the journey to other states," says the biker after completing a 53-day-long self-funded journey. Next, he plans to head towards Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan before returning to his hometown on his two-wheeler.