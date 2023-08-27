Visakhapatnam: One killed, 3 injured as car overturns in city

Visakhapatnam: One student died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on Saturday near Bheemili beach road in Visakhapatnam.

The students who were seriously injured shifted to a hospital. They were from GITAM.

A car going to the city via Bheemili beach road lost control and overturned at INS Kalinga Road.

Three students who were travelling in the car were seriously injured. A student identified as Prakhyat was seriously injured and died while shifting to a hospital.

The other two, Akhilesh and Varsha are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Bheemili police station Sub Inspector Bharat Kumar Raju is investigating the case.