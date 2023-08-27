Live
- Delhi's Development Grinds To A Halt As 400 Specialists' Services Terminated
- Premier administrative training center of TS
- Emergency At Delhi School: 70 Students Hospitalized After Consuming Mid-Day Meals
- Delhi's G20 Summit: Flight Cancellations And Security Measures Unveiled
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 August, 2023
- Balakrishna blesses ‘Skanda’ team for a blockbuster
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on 27, August, 2023
- ‘Skanda’ trailer: Blender of action, dialogues, family emotions
- Boyapati and Ram speaks high about ‘Skanda’
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2023
Just In
Visakhapatnam: One killed, 3 injured as car overturns in city
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: One student died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on Saturday near Bheemili beach road in...
Visakhapatnam: One student died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on Saturday near Bheemili beach road in Visakhapatnam.
The students who were seriously injured shifted to a hospital. They were from GITAM.
A car going to the city via Bheemili beach road lost control and overturned at INS Kalinga Road.
Three students who were travelling in the car were seriously injured. A student identified as Prakhyat was seriously injured and died while shifting to a hospital.
The other two, Akhilesh and Varsha are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Bheemili police station Sub Inspector Bharat Kumar Raju is investigating the case.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS