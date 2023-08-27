  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: One killed, 3 injured as car overturns in city

Visakhapatnam: One killed, 3 injured as car overturns in city
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: One student died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on Saturday near Bheemili beach road in...

Visakhapatnam: One student died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on Saturday near Bheemili beach road in Visakhapatnam.

The students who were seriously injured shifted to a hospital. They were from GITAM.

A car going to the city via Bheemili beach road lost control and overturned at INS Kalinga Road.

Three students who were travelling in the car were seriously injured. A student identified as Prakhyat was seriously injured and died while shifting to a hospital.

The other two, Akhilesh and Varsha are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Bheemili police station Sub Inspector Bharat Kumar Raju is investigating the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X