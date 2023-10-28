Visakhapatnam: ‘Opportunities galore for int’l students at GITAM’

Visakhapatnam : GITAM is providing various opportunities to international students to mould their careers during their stay said its registrar D Gunasekharan here on Friday.

Participating as chief guest in an orientation cum induction programme organised by the directorate of international affairs for the benefit of newly admitted international students, he highlighted Indian values, diversified cultures. Academic affairs dean Y Radhika briefed about the legacy of the institution, organisational structure, academic programs, regulations, guidelines and practices to ensure working understanding of the new environment among students.

The institution’s international affairs director KPC Kishan informed that around 400 foreign students representing 25 countries are currently pursuing their academic programmes in the institution. He said during the current academic year, the Ministry of External Affairs supported the students to pursue their studies in the institution.

As part of the programme Registrar felicitated the Nigerian research scholar Danladi Sagir, who submitted his thesis on the topic ‘Fintech Adoption in Africa: An Extension of the UTAUT Model – A Case Study of Nigerian University’.