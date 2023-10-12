Live
Visakhapatnam: Opposition joins hands to fight YSRCP ‘anarchic’ rule
Accuse YSRCP leaders like Subba Reddy and Vijayasai of looting Vizag and warn they will face punishment in people’s court
Visakhapatnam : All the Opposition parties have decided to fight together against the ‘anarchic’ rule of the YSRCP. An all-party meeting was held at the TDP office on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the TDP district president Palla Srinivasa Rao.
The leaders said that ever since the YSRCP government came to power, there has been no development in the state except anarchy, vandalism and illegal arrests.
Speaking on the occasion, former minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that a meeting was organised with CPI and Jana Sena Party leaders and discussed on various topics. Police are not allowing even peaceful protests to be taken out across the state and women are also being arrested during the protests, he mentioned. Srinivasa Rao said the TDP, JSP and CPI would work together on anti-people’s policies.
JSP political affairs committee member Kona Tatarao termed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest as illegal. He said the democracy in the state has gone for a toss. The YSRCP leaders, including MP MVV Satyanarayana, regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy looted Visakhapatnam and they would be punished in people’s court, Tatarao added.
CPI district secretary M Pydiraju pointed out that YSRCP leader Dharmana Prasada Rao had illegally acquired lands in Visakhapatnam and he was appointed as minister in the cabinet. TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said since the TDP, JSP and CPI are fighting together, the ruling party has no option except to get dethroned.
MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Gana Babu, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLA Gandi Babji, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, JSP leader and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu were present.