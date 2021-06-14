Visakhapatnam: Palla Srinivasa Rao claims he has no property at Kapu Jaggarajupeta

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA and TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Revenue and GVMC officials demolished the encroachments at Kapu Jaggarajupeta and clarified that he does not own any land there.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Srinivasa Rao made it clear that however, he has lands in Yadava Jaggarajupeta, which was also shown in the election affidavit. He said that his family has 41 acres of land in the locality and he showed the documents related to the same to the media.

Sharing details, he alleged that the YSRCP's rule is nothing, but 'vindictive' and 'vengeful' politics and the government is targeting him as he refused to join them.

The former MLA expressed concern over how the YSRCP intentionally targeted him and presented him as a land grabber, charging baseless allegations.

Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling party made allegations against him because he carried out an indefinite strike against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.