Visakhapatnam: Passenger Reservation System to shut at midnight for next few days

Visakhapatnam: In a step to normalise passenger services and get back to pre-Covid norms in a phased manner, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for next few days.

The move aims at enabling upgradation of the system data and updating of new train numbers, etc.

Since a huge amount of the past (old train numbers) and the current passenger booking data needs to be updated in all mail/ express trains, the exercise is being planned in a series of calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimise the impact on ticketing services.

The activity will be performed till the night of November 20 and 21, starting at 11:30 pm and ending at 5:30 am.

During the six hours period of the shutdown, no PRS services for ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, etc will be available.

However, the railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted.

The Ministry of Railways appealed to its customers to support the ministry in the effort to normalise and upgrade the passenger services.