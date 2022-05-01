Visakhapatnam: Pension Adalat on May 2

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Director of Treasury T Sivaram Prasad said the Pension Adalat would be held on May 2 at the Zilla Parishad Conference Hall in the city.

In the adalat, pensioners will have an opportunity to review and discuss pending pension cases and general provident fund issues with the authorities concerned.

The Deputy Director said the meeting will be conducted from 11 am to 5 pm at the venue.

Pensioners are required to mention their name, status, bank details at the time of their retirement, retirement date and address along with telephone numbers while submitting the application.

Sivaram Prasad said the event will be attended by the District Collector and Principal Accountant General, among others.