Visakhapatnam: PM Narendra Modi to visit vizag on march 1

Visakhapatnam : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on March 1 to launch a few projects. Among others, expansion and modernisation of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery will be launched by the Prime Minister.

Keeping the PM’s visit in view, the district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the programme. The Prime Minister will inaugurate various Central government projects from Andhra University grounds.

District collector A Mallikarjuna examined the arrangements along with City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma and HPCL officials here on Friday. Concerned authorities were instructed to make proper arrangements at the venue.

The District Collector directed officials concerned to arrange strong barricades, take preventive measures to uninterrupted power supply, drinking water facility, accommodation and sanitation measures.

Mallikarjuna inspected the helipad at AU Engineering College and made several suggestions to the concerned officials. Revenue, police, HPCL executive directors Rajeev Goel, Abhishek Trivedi, CGM (HR) Kiran Kumar and other officials were present.