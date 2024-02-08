Visakhapatnam: Police conduct ‘Nakabandi’

Visakhapatnam : Keeping the election season in view, ‘nakabandi’ was conducted across Visakhapatnam by the city police. The drive was taken up on Tuesday night under the direction of Additional DGP and City Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar, City Joint CP K Fakirappa.

As many as 1,200 police officers and personnel were formed into 110 teams from all police stations across the city. With an objective to ensure smooth conduct of general elections and prevent any illegal activities ahead of the polls, nakabandi’ was organised.

As part of it, thousands of vehicles were thoroughly examined to make sure they were free of illicit liquor, cash and suspicious activities.

During the inspection, the police seized vehicles, cash, gold, silver, illicit liquor and rice. The cops also focused on the transportation of ganja. A total of 14,220 vehicles were inspected in the city and 663 vehicles were seized for not having proper documents.

13.5-Kg of gold and 13.5-kg of silver were seized at Saniwada junction. A person was arrested at Pinagadi junction and 10-kg of ganja and a two-wheeler were seized. Similarly, police seized Rs.4.5 lakh cash, six liquor bottles near railway station and Rs.4.29 lakh cash at Maddilapalem junction.

A total of eight persons were taken into custody for carrying illegal liquor at various places and 21 liters of illegal liquor were seized. Also, Rs.5.97 lakh cash without proper documents was seized and handed over to the IV town police for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police informed that after thorough investigation, legal action will be taken.

Further, Ravi Shankar cautioned those carrying a large amount of cash, gold or other valuables during election time need to carry relevant documents, otherwise they would be seized.