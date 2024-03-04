Visakhapatnam Police crack 49 cases in February

Visakhapatnam: The police traced an actress as an accused who was involved in a theft case. Sharing details with the media on Sunday, City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar said 70 tulas gold jewellery was stolen by a small-time actress Soumya Shetty.

She befriended a girl, whose father was retired from the postal department introducing herself as a social media influencer and kept visiting their house. The police said that she stole the jewellery and a large amount of cash during her visits to her friend’s residence located at Dondaparthy.

Following a complaint filed by the retired postal employee, Soumya Shetty was taken into custody with the coordination of Goa police where she was holiday trip. The police took the actress into custody based on the technical evidence collected. Later, she confessed to the crime.

Briefing about the crime cases cracked in the month of February, Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar informed that the city police detected 49 cases during the month and arrested 60 property offenders involved in different crimes.

813.28 grams gold ornaments, 583.2 grams of silver ware, 21 two-wheelers and cash to the tune of Rs 64,839 were recovered by the police by cracking various cases filed in the city.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said special teams were formed for detection of property offences and aided in nabbing the accused. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, Ravi Shankar mentioned 489 CC cameras were installed in various places across the city. Also, 104 awareness meetings were conducted by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public and make them stay vigilant, he said. During the month of February, 19 property offenders were released from Central Prison of Visakhapatnam. The police said that special focus was kept on them even after their release.