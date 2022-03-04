Visakhapatnam: Police foil 'Chalo AU' agitation

Visakhapatnam: The 'Chalo Andhra University' programme was obstructed by the police on Thursday. Following a call given by some political parties, student organisations urging recall of the university Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy took up Chalo AU' stir.

However, leaders of the agitating parties and organisations were taken into custody when they were trying to take part in the rally to the university. For the past few days, the political parties and student organisations have been protesting alleged irregularities in the university.

They pointed out that the varsity has become a hub for political activities rather than the academics. They demanded immediate recall of university Vice-Chancellor as they alleged that the V-C was partial towards some sections.

Denying the allegations, a section of university faculty formed AU Parirakshana Samiti to counter what they called a 'false' campaign against the Vice-Chancellor.

The samiti announced a dharna on the campus the same day when the 'Chalo AU' was planned. However, the police denied permission to both sides.

Meanwhile, tense situation prevailed at AU since morning as police were deployed in large numbers as a precautionary measure and to avoid any untoward incident.