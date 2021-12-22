Visakhapatnam: Poor amenities in a place where it is meant for poor

Visakhapatnam: Nandamuri Nagar is the colony developed by the former Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao for the poor.



Decades old drains and roads have now become worse in the locality. Despite sanitation providing relief to the residents to an extent, lack of main drain in the neighbourhood continues to cause problems.

As a result, domestic wastewater gets stagnated at a corner of the locality. In 1983, porters working in the railway station and people from the weaker sections made Nandamuri Nagar their home. Adjacent to it, other colonies such as Pydimamba Colony, Sai Nagar Colony are located at close quarters. A dilapidated Anganwadi centre in the area is where 35 children frequent regularly. Currently, the centre is operated at a community hall. Parents worry that they have no clue when the building will collapse.

"Earlier, one more floor was proposed at the community hall. However, due to the weak structure, the engineering department refused to grant permission for the construction. It is in the same risky premises where children attend classes. Officials concerned should look into the issue and allocate a better alternative to the children as it is too risky for them to continue in the same building," opines Bandaru Nageswara Rao, president of Uma Ramalingeswara Seva Sangam temple committee.

Absence of secretariat in the area is forcing people residing in the neighbourhood to trek three kilometres to avail welfare schemes. A secretariat located at Kamparapalem is the only one nearer to Nandamuri Nagar. Senior citizens and physically-challenged persons find it tough to travel three-km all the way to the neighbouring colony.

Elaborating about pending issues, corporator Behara Venkata Swarna Latha Siva Devi says that proposals were made to take up repair works and lay new roads and drains. "The proposals were sent and we are waiting for the response from the authorities. Also, villagers here appealed for a connecting road to Kamparapalem. Soon it will also be taken up," she says.

To connect Nandamuri Nagar with other villages, a road has to be laid. "Though the ground has been levelled for the purpose, only a part of the work has been completed. Once the road gets readied, it would aid the locals to access Kamparapalem secretariat travelling a short distance," Davala Gopal, chairman of temple and village development committees.

Though Nandamuri Nagar is where the poor people reside, the amenities appear to be quite poor in the area.