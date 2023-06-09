Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson visits IMU, CEMS

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson M Angamuthu suggested the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) management to examine the feasibility of integrating the Indian Maritime University (IMU) and CEMS curriculum for increasing the scope of student knowledge enrichment.

Visiting the IMU campus at Sabbavaram and CEMS on Thursday, he interacted with the faculty as well as students of the IMU and CEMS. Based on the observations made, the Chairperson gave a few recommendations for the institutes’ improvement by duly utilising the existing resources.

Further, the Chairperson advised the IMU to enter into MoU for exploring solar power commissioning, preparation of port management software, undertaking extensive plantation drive, etc.,

He exhorted the students to avail internship facilities at VPA and Dredging Corporation of India Limited, which would eventually sum up to the overall growth of the institutions.

Angamuthu suggested the IMU management take care of the hostel facilities for the students. Also, he proposed to establish a library with relevant literature of books and

journals with digital facility provision.