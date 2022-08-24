Visakhapatnam Port Authority organises clean-up drive

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the cleanliness campaign 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar,' Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is taking the campaign forward by conducting cleanliness drive on a daily basis at various spots. A number of employees from various departments of the port along with an army of volunteers took part in the beach clean-up activity held at various locations on Tuesday.

The locations include Fishing Harbour, Ramakrishna Beach and VUDA Park. The programme is carried out every morning from 6 am to 8 am will continue till September 17 that coincides with the observance of the International Coastal Clean-up Day.

In addition, based on the directions of the VPA Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, weekly Swachh Bharat is carried out in the offices on Fridays. The countrywide 75-day-long coastal clean-up campaign was launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on July 5. The target is to remove 1,500 tonnes of garbage, mostly single use plastic from the seacoasts by mobilising over 75,000 people from various communities by September 17.