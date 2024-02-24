Visakhapatnam Port to develop East Quay-6

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority is implementing asset monetisation to become a landlord port. Chairperson of the port M. Angamuthu issued a letter of award on Friday to Eversun Marine Trade Private Limited for the project which will be taken up under PPP mode for development and mechanisation of existing East Quay - 6 berth.

The berth will come up in the inner harbour of Visakhapatnam Port and is facilitated to handle all types of cargo on design , built, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis and is aimed to add more throughputs to the port.

The proposed facility is a semi-mechanisation of the existing EQ-6 berth with a length of 255-mt, which involves installing new Harbour Mobile Crane (HMC) with 1,500 TPH and mobile hopper of 150 T along with other handling equipments i.e. cranes, loaders, trucks, forklifts, etc. with an investment of Rs. 66.12 crore. With a handling capacity of 2.62 ΜΜΤΡΑ, the facility can handle all types of cargos.

The construction work, including installation of new HMC and other project facilities, is likely to be completed within 15 months from the date of award of concession. The proposed state-of-the-art facility is likely to generate 100 direct and indirect employment to locals.