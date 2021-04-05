Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Trust celebrates 58th National Maritime Day

Chairman of VPT K Rama Mohana Rao addressing at the 58th National Maritime Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday
x

Chairman of VPT K Rama Mohana Rao addressing at the 58th National Maritime Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Employees felicitated for their remarkable performance in different fields

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme 'Sustainable shipping beyond Covid-19', the 58th National Maritime Day was celebrated in Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) here on Monday.

Chairman of VPT K Rama Mohana Rao along with other dignitaries paid tributes to the seafarers who laid their lives.

Along with other dignitaries, the Chairman, who participated as chief guest, shared their experiences during the pandemic, highlighted the importance of the National Maritime Day and narrated the growth of Indian Shipping Industry in the last few decades.

Underlining the challenges that lay ahead, the Chairman called for concerted efforts to work together as a team.

As a part of the celebrations, the dignitaries gave mementoes to the VPT employees for their remarkable performance in various fields.

Deputy Chairman VPT Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Chief Vigilance Officer J Pradeep Kumar and Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard B Ranjan were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X