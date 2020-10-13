Visakhapatnam Port Trust restricts entry of vessel with Ammonium Nitrate

Visakhapatnam: In view of the massive explosion that took place at the Port of Beirut in August due to the unsafe storage of 2,750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate at the port warehouse, the Ammonium Nitrate substances is strictly restricted from entering Visakhapatnam Port Trust in the limits of Harbour Sub-Division.

The move is taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard human life, besides protecting public and private properties.

In connection with this, it is found necessary to prevent any untoward incidents in the interest and safety of citizens of Vizag city and AP State. The statement further informed that in consequence, such trade is injurious to public health and public property.

Thereby, the VPT authorities are requested not to allow the vessel MV Kraszewski transporting a quantity of 20,041 MT import Ammonium Nitrate in bags, at EQ-06 Berth.

ACP/Additional Executive magistrate Harbour Division Visakhapatnam City do hereby promulgate order under section 144 Cr PC to prevent the movement/vessel of Ammonium Nitrate, which is a highly explosive substance. These orders will be in force till October 31.