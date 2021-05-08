Visakhapatnam: Provide vaccine to people, demands TDP

Visakhapatnam: TDP State president K Atchannaidu, Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and TDP's Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao held a protest at city's party office here on Saturday.

Responding to the call given by the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the party leaders to conduct a 'virtual at-home protests' against the State government's failure to handle the Covid-19 second wave, the party leaders staged a protest.

Displaying placards and raising slogans, the TDP leaders staged a dharna in Visakhapatnam. They demanded that the AP government provide vaccines to people and save lives.

Some of the TDP leaders staged protests from their residence in Visakhapatnam.

Atchannaidu advised the Chief Minister to put an end to 'revenge politics' and focus on providing Covid-19 vaccines to people and save them from the virus.