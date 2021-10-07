Visakhapatnam: Rahul Gandhi to extend his support to Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam: The former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Visakhapatnam and Guntur soon to extend his support to Ukku stir and Amaravati farmers' movement, said former Union Minister, Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he clarified that the Congress party will not agree to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He pointed out that the ruling party was not making any sincere efforts to stall the privatisation and were limiting themselves to participating in protests for the sake of publicity.

Chinta Mohan said gas, diesel and petrol prices had skyrocketed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and were beyond common man's reach. However, he opined that the policies of the Congress would benefit the country at large.

He criticised that sanctioning of scholarship amount was stopped for 80 lakh students in Andhra Pradesh. The former Union Minister alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was diverting and misusing the SC, ST, OBC, minority students' scholarship amount, fee reimbursement and mess bill funds. He demanded release of scholarship amount for students before Diwali.

He announced that there will be a change in the AP Pradesh Congress Committee soon.

Referring to the issue of the three capitals, Chinta Mohan opined that the state government should not take such unilateral decisions and should have convened an all-party meeting to discuss decentralisation move before taking a stand on it. He expressed confidence over the Congress party coming to power at the Centre and in the state in the next elections. Further, he mentioned that efforts are on to strengthen the party so that it would come to power in 2024 without any alliance in the AP.

He said it was true that the Congress party lacked leaders in the state and the party was in need of a flawless leader, acceptable by all sections of people.

Chinta Mohan mentioned that Rahul Gandhi will be the future Prime Minister of the country.