Visakhapatnam railway station offers parcel packing and doorstep pick up facility

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway commenced passenger-friendly parcel facility at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Packing of two wheelers, parcels and passenger luggage with optional facility of door-to-door pickup and door delivery were introduced at Visakhapatnam Railway station.

The initiative aims at bringing relief to those shifting cities and planning to take their two-wheelers, luggage along with them. The agency, Sri Sai Enterprises will provide comprehensive solutions to the customers who want to send their parcels through railways. The agency will provide manpower and packing material to meet the requirement of the customers at parcel office and other optional value-added services.

Now, they will not only get the professional packing done but also have their vehicle picked-up from their home itself for transportation by railways by dialling mobile No 8885673389 or logging on to https://railparcel.co.in/.

Speaking on the occasion, Waltair divisional railway manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that it was yet another first-of-its kind customer-friendly facility at Visakhapatnam railway station with parcel packing and allied services who want to transport their belongings.