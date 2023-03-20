Visakhapatnam: RCVC launches 200-ltr capacity RO water plant

Visakhapatnam: Rotary Club Vizag Couples (RCVC) provided a RO water system at Subojanam counter in King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

The club inaugurated a 200-ltr capacity RO plant at Subojanam counter for the benefit of attendants who accompany patients.

Appreciating the service of the Hare Krishna Movement's Touch stone Charities, a charitable wing of the movement that has been running the Subojanam programme, the RCVC club members said they have come forward to extend support to reach out to the attendants. They have been serving more than 1,000 meals a day to the attendants of the patients getting admitted to KGH. Such services are extended to government hospitals at Kakinada and Vijayawada too.

President of Hare Krishna Movement Niskinchana Bhakthadasa appreciated the club's service activities and timely help.

President of the club Subodh Kumar Rakhecha, secretary V Usha Madhavi and other members Datta Subba Rao, Yadhuraja Dasa of Hare Krishna Movement, among others were present at the inaugural.