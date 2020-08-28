Visakhapatnam: Renovated infra, redesigned syllabus to improve enrollment

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to achieve desired learning outcomes, the State government is paying special attention on redefining the education system from the kindergarten level.



In connection with this, the drab looking Anganwadi centres will soon get a facelift this academic year.

The amenities that are going to be developed in government schools under the Naadu-Nedu flagship scheme will be dittoed in Anganwadi centres before rechristening them as YSR Pre-Primary Schools.

In addition to improving the infrastructure of the facility, efforts are on to redesign a new curriculum for the children.

Apart from focusing on infrastructure development and redesigning the syllabus, priority will be accorded to faculty training to achieve desired academic results. "A year-long extensive training will be given to the teachers who passed Class X and six-month-long training will be given to those who passed Intermediate. The primary goal is to meet the growing academic demands and equip the teachers accordingly," says Nanduri Sitamahalakshmi, Project Director of Integrated Child Development Services. Already, a survey has been conducted on the area-wise buildings and a detailed report was submitted to the officials concerned, the PD adds.

In Visakhapatnam district, there are 4,952 Anganwadi centres. Of them, 1,753 are operated in owned buildings. About 400 centres are located within the school premises and the rest are being operated in private buildings.

In many centres, the strength of the students varies from 10 to 30. With improved infrastructure, there is a possibility of increased enrollment in these centres. Currently, the infrastructure of the facility turns out to be a deterrent factor for many parents to switch to corporate institutions for their wards. But soon, this trend is going to change.

Welcoming the government's move, K Brindavathi, union president of the Anganwadi centres located in Chinnagadili, Pendurthi, Pedagantyada and Gajuwaka, says, "I am glad that the destiny of the Anganwadi centres is going to transform. The move will certainly have a positive impact on the enrollment. Wish, government also focuses on our salaries as well."

In a bid to speed up the revamping process, the State government has directed the district officials to accelerate works related to Anganwadi centres.